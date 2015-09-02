LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Poland has launched a 1bn 10-year bond at 48bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance, according to a lead manager.

Poland began marketing the deal on Wednesday at low 50s over mid-swaps before revising guidance to plus 50bp area (plus or minus 2bp).

The Reg S transaction will price later today. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the trade.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand)