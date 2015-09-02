BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Poland has launched a 1bn 10-year bond at 48bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance, according to a lead manager.
Poland began marketing the deal on Wednesday at low 50s over mid-swaps before revising guidance to plus 50bp area (plus or minus 2bp).
The Reg S transaction will price later today. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the trade.
Poland is rated A2 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.