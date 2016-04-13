BRIEF-Quabit Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.7 mln euros YoY
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Poland has announced guidance of 130bp area over mid-swaps for a reopening of its 750m January 2036 bonds, according to lead. That compares with an initial marketing level of plus 135bp area.
Demand for the bond is in excess of 1bn. The deal is expected to be Wednesday's business.
The sovereign has hired Citigroup, HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange the Reg S transaction.
Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 1.7 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO
ALMATY, May 16 The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.