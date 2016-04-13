LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Poland has launched a 750m tap of its existing 2.375% 2036 bonds at mid-swaps plus 125bp, according to a lead manager.

This will double the amount outstanding on the notes.

The final spread compares with initial price thoughts of plus 135bp area and guidance of plus 130bp area, released earlier on Wednesday.

Poland has hired Citigroup, HSBC, ING, Societe Generale and UniCredit to arrange the Reg S transaction.

The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody's, BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)