Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has started marketing a five-year euro benchmark Green bond at 60bp area over mid-swaps, according to a source.

The Reg S trade is expected to price on Monday. HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)