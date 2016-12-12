BRIEF-Nyesa Q1 net profit at 26.0 mln euros
May 15 NYESA VALORES CORPORACION SA: * Q1 NET PROFIT 26.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set guidance for a five-year euro benchmark Green bond at 50-55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign initially marketed the notes at 60bp area over mid-swaps. The size is expected to be between 500-750m.
Order books are over 1.1bn, excluding joint lead manager interest.
The Reg S trade is expected to price on Monday. HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)
May 15 NYESA VALORES CORPORACION SA: * Q1 NET PROFIT 26.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing