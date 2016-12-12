Dec 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has launched a 750m five-year Green bond at 48bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The sovereign initially marketed the notes at 60bp area over mid-swaps, with guidance set at plus 50-55bp and final guidance at plus 48-50bp, to be priced in range.

Order books for the Reg S trade were above 1.4bn at the last update.

HSBC is Green structuring adviser, as well as a bookrunner along with JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.

Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A- (negative/stable/stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)