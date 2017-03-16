LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has revised
pricing on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing a long 10-year benchmark-sized
bond at 55bp-57bp over mid-swaps, after initial price thoughts
at 60bp area over.
Poland is marketing a tap of its outstanding January 2036
notes at mid-swaps plus 85bp-90bp. The reopening was initially
marketed at plus 90bp-95bp.
Combined order books are over €2.2bn, with a skew towards
the 10-year.
The bookrunners are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING,
JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
The deal is today's business.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)