LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland will issue a €750m-€1bn
October 2027 bond at 55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
It will also issue an expected €500m tap of its January 2036
notes. Pricing on that deal will be between 83bp and 85bp over
mid-swaps.
Combined books are in excess of €2.5bn with a skew to the
shorter deal.
The long 10-year will price at the tight end of the
55bp-57bp guidance, after initial price thoughts at 60bp area.
Guidance on the January 2036 tap was at plus 85bp-90bp. The
reopening was initially marketed at plus 90bp-95bp.
The bookrunners are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING,
JP Morgan and PKO Bank Polski.
The deal is today's business.
Poland is rated A2/BBB+/A-.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)