* Sets guidance at midswaps +240-245 points -IFR

* FinMin tells Reuters issue size will be small (Adds deputy finmin, dealer quote, market reaction)

WARSAW Jan 10 Poland said it re-opened a five-year euro-denominated benchmark bond on Tuesday, setting guidance at 240-245 points above mid-swaps, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.

Deputy Finance Minister Dominik Radziwill told Reuters Warsaw did not seek to raise a significant amount from the eurobond issue.

Markets had expected the maturity of the issue to be longer, and bonds at the long end of the Polish curve rose significantly after the news.

"Since everyone expected that the ministry would issue 10-year eurobonds, when it didn't, they started to buy a domestic debt," said one Warsaw-based fixed income dealer. "And this pushed the zloty higher."

Yields on 10-year paper fell some 6 basis points.

The zloty rose 0.6 percent, moving further away from the psychologically key level of 4.5 per euro to trade at around 4.467 at 1240 GMT.

Warsaw picked Barclays Capital, Societe Generale and UniCredit as lead managers for the bond, which carries a coupon of 3.75 percent. The bond is expected to be priced later in the day.

Poland expects more than quarter of this year's borrowing needs to be met by the end of this month. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, Pawel Sobczak and Chris Borowski; Editing by John Stonestreet)