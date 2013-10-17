LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has priced a EUR700m reopening of its 1.625% January 2019 bond, according to one of the lead managers, bringing the note's total size to EUR1.7bn.

The tap priced at 99.334 to yield 1.759%, equivalent to a spread of 43bp over mid-swaps.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, announced the deal on Thursday morning, setting initial price thoughts at low- to mid-40bp over mid-swaps.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UniCredit are the lead managers on the transaction.

