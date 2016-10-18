Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has announced updates
on a dual-tranche euro offering comprising 12 and 30-year bonds,
according to a lead.
The sovereign has set final guidance on the October 2028
notes at 50bp over mid-swaps (+/-2bp), to price in the range. On
the October 2046 tranche, the spread was set at 120bp over
mid-swaps.
That compares with initial price thoughts of 55bp area and
120bp-125bp, respectively.
The combined order books are over 1.75bn, with a skew
towards the 12-year offering.
The transaction, rated A2/BBB+/A-, is expected to price
today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank and
Santander.
