WARSAW Jan 10 Poland is offering euro-denominated benchmark bonds due in March 2017 at 240-245 points above mid-swaps, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported on Tuesday.

Barclays Capital, Societe Generale and UniCredit will manage the offer with a coupon of 3.75 percent. The bonds are expected to be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)