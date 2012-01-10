WARSAW Jan 10 Poland does not plan to raise a significant amount from Tuesday's sale of euro-denominated benchmark bonds due in March 2017, although it is seeing strong interest from investors, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

"This is a reopening of an existing issue, so we don't plan to raise a very large amount from this transaction," Dominik Radziwill said in a brief statement emailed to Reuters.

Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported that Poland was offering the benchmark at 240-245 points above mid-swaps. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak)