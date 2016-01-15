WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's parliament approved on
Friday a bill that imposes a tax of 0.0366 percent on lenders'
assets per month, excluding government bonds, despite concern
from the European Central Bank that the legislation could
encourage risky behaviour.
The Law and Justice (PiS) party government plans to use
money raised from the tax to finance its social spending agenda.
Earlier this week, the European Central Bank warned that the
tax may prompt lenders to restructure their portfolios in favour
of riskier products, use off-balance sheet activities or
transfer assets abroad.
But Polish lawmakers dismissed the concerns and passed the
bill anyway.
An initial plan for the tax assumed a monthly tax rate at
0.0325, or 0.39 percent annually, imposed on banks' assets over
4.0 billion zlotys ($1.03 billion).
But PiS amended the bill, excluding government bonds from
the tax base. That means the income from the tax in 2016 will be
lower than the 5.5 billion zlotys originally estimated, but it
is unclear how much lower.
The bill now has to be signed into law by the president, a
close ally of PiS.
($1 = 4.0410 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Katharine Houreld)