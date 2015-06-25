WARSAW, June 25 Polish billionaire Roman Karkosik on Thursday denied criminal charges that he had manipulated share trade volumes at Boryszew, the conglomerate he controls, to keep it in the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index.

Warsaw prosecutors said in a statement they had filed criminal charges with a Warsaw court against two individuals identified as "Roman K." and "Grazyna K.". Polish law forbids releasing the full names of criminal suspects.

The charges filed by prosecutors allege the suspects sold shares in a firm, identified by prosecutors as "company B", to artificially boost its share trade volumes and keep it in the WIG20 index.

In a statement, Karkosik said the allegations concerned him and Boryszew, in which he controls 57.4 percent of shares. He said he had already testified at the prosecutor's office.

"I fundamentally disagree with these claims," Karkosik said in the statement. "I am firmly clarifying, upholding the testimony I made at the prosecutor's office, that these transactions were made in order to perform an authorised tax optimisation."

Boryszew started as a chemicals company before expanding into auto parts and metals. It operates in 10 countries globally as well as in Poland.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the firm's shares were down 0.7 percent against Wednesday's close.

According to the prosecutors, the investigation was launched on July 4, 2013, following a notification by the Polish financial watchdog KNF.

The watchdog confirmed on Thursday that it had filed such a notification. The charges were filed with the court on June 18, prosecutors said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)