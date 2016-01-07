(Adds treasury comments, background)

WARSAW Jan 7 The Polish treasury announced former central bank board member Malgorzata Zaleska on Thursday as its candidate to take over as chief executive of the state-controlled Warsaw stock exchange.

Zaleska will succeed Pawel Tamborski, a former investment banker and deputy treasury minister, who resigned last month, following the conservative Law and Justice party's (PiS) victory in October's parliamentary election.

Since coming to power the new government has reshuffled a number of top posts at state-run bodies, raising concerns among investors that it aims to seize greater control of Poland's economy.

Zaleska was a non-voting board member at the central bank between 2009 and 2015. A vote on her candidacy will be held at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Tuesday, but as the treasury is the bourse's main shareholder with a more than 50 percent stake, her appointment is virtually assured.

The new CEO's main task will be to raise investor interest in Eastern Europe's largest equity market after political uncertainty and fewer privatisations cut its turnover by 13 percent last year to 203 billion zlotys ($51 bln).

"The bourse's further growth and raising awareness about the bourse should be the CEO's and the management board's priority," Zaleska told a press conference.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the former head of Poland's financial watchdog (KNF) Stanislaw Kluza would take over as the bourse's CEO.

"I cannot confirm that Stanislaw Kluza was taken into account as a candidate for the bourse's head," treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz said. "I do not exclude that his name will come up in the context of other financial posts." ($1 = 4.0035 zlotys)