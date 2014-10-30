WARSAW Oct 30 The Warsaw Stock Exchange has adopted a new dividend policy that assumes the company will spend more than 60 percent of its consolidated net profit on pay-outs, the company said in a statement on Wednesday night.

State-controlled WSE also said it plans a dividend of 2.4 zlotys ($0.7177) per share for 2014, and 2.6 zlotys per share for 2015.

The previous dividend policy of Central Europe's largest bourse assumed pay-outs of 30-50 percent of net profits.

(1 US dollar = 3.3439 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)