WARSAW, March 27 The Warsaw bourse
plans to shorten its trading session by half an hour after
brokerages complained it was costing them money because of low
trade, the head of the stock exchange said on Wednesday.
The bourse, which has become a regional trading hub with a
combined market capitalisation of listed companies reaching 696
billion zlotys ($214.2 billion), had extended the session in
2011 hoping it would boost turnover and attract more investors.
But some brokerages have scaled down operations in Poland as
trade remained subdued, an economic slowdown hit the bottom line
of Polish financial institutions and a boom in stock market
flotations has fizzled out.
"We have proposed such a timetable to last to the end of
this year," Adam Maciejewski told a news conference. "We will
see whether the shortened trading hours will have an impact on
order books."
When the new timetable comes into effect on April 15, the
session will continue to start at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), but will
end at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT), instead of 5:30 pm (1530 GMT).
($1 = 3.2493 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Jaroslaw Kowalski; Writing Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by David Holmes)