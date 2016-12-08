(Adds details)

WARSAW Dec 8 Polish bourse is talking to around 100 firms about their potential debuts on the Warsaw Stock Exchange next year, after it faced an outflow of investors in the past few months, the head of the exchange said on Thursday.

* Warsaw Stock Exchange has attracted fewer new entrants this year amid concerns over government plans to cut dividends and claim more taxes from state-run firms.

* Eighteen companies have joined the Warsaw bourse since the start of this year, down from 30 new entrants in 2015. Some companies, like the chemical group Ciech, dual listed their shares to reduce local risks.

* This week retail chain Dino announced its plans to debut on the bourse next year with the share offer valued by some analysts at around 1 billion zlotys ($242 million), a value unseen in Warsaw for years.

* "2017 will be a harvest time for the exchange. We have met around 100 of companies which need capital. There are other companies like Dino," Malgorzata Zaleska, the exchange chief executive officer, told reporters.

* Zaleska added that the bourse also wants to attract companies from Belarus and one of those could debut in Warsaw next year too.

* Zaleska said the Polish economy is stable and free from macroeconomic imbalances. Its good condition will be reflected on the Warsaw bourse.

* Warsaw's blue chip index WIG20 dominated by state-run utilities and banks, lost almost 20 percent last year, but has risen 1.6 percent since the start of 2016. ($1 = 4.1310 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexandra Hudson)