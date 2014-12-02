BRIEF-Northern Trust says Q1 earnings per share $1.09
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent
WARSAW Dec 2 General Electric Capital Corporation has decided to sell 1.47 million shares, a 1.9 percent stake, in its Polish subsidiary Bank BPH, to increase the bank's free float on the Warsaw bourse, as agreed with the Polish financial regulator KNF, BPH said.
"The sale (via the accelerated book building procedure) is conducted only to deliver the commitment made by GE to the KNF aimed at increasing the bank shares' free float to 25 percent," BPH said in a statement on Tuesday.
GE currently holds 89 percent of BPH, which has a market value of 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.01 billion) and a free float of just under 11 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.3609 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MUMBAI, April 25 India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.