BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 3 General Electric Co has sold 1.47 million or 1.9 percent shares of Polish Bank BPH at 42.5 zlotys ($12.6) per share, BPH said in a statement on Wednesday.
The transaction, valued at 62.5 million zlotys, was conducted in order to deliver on a commitment made by GE to the Polish financial regulator to increase the bank's free float.
BPH's shares closed Tuesday trade at 44.55 zlotys.
Before the transaction GE had a 89.16-percent stake at BPH. GE has said before that it is considering strategic options in order to sell the bank. (1 US dollar = 3.3684 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.