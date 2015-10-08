(Adds comments, market reaction)
WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU
suspended talks with General Electric (GE) over the
purchase of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH, PZU said on
Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
"I can currently confirm that we are not in talks over the
bank's takeover," PZU spokesman Michal Witkowski said in an
emailed response, after sources told Reuters the sides had
suspended negotiations.
Shares in state-run PZU, central Europe's largest insurer,
jumped 1.4-percent on the Reuters report.
BPH which has a market valuation of 3.1 billion zlotys ($824
million) is Poland's 11th largest lender by assets. It has a
troublesome 12 billion zloty Swiss-franc denominated mortgage
portfolio -- more than half of its overall loan portfolio.
Poland's banking sector has been undergoing vast
consolidation with Spain's Banco Santander and France's
BNP Paribas growing their share of the market. PZU is
trying to forge a top five Polish bank through Alior Bank
, which it already controls.
After talks with Raiffeisen Bank Invernational
over the sale of its Polish unit were put on hold, BPH remained
one of PZU's last routes to expansion in the banking sector.
But Poland's banking sector, one of the healthiest and most
profitable in Europe, now faces lower profits due to an expected
banking tax, record low interest rates and increased fees for a
bank guarantee fund.
Local politicians also plan to convert households' Swiss
franc-denominated loans into zlotys partly at banks' expense - a
move that could cost lenders additional billions of zlotys.
According to Reuters sources, PZU and GE may yet return to
the table. But not before a general election planned for October
25, which is set to change Poland's political landscape.
"With so many 'unknowns' there was no great scope for middle
ground in negotiations," one of Reuters banking sector sources
said.
"I would not cross this one out, but there's no chance to
finalize these negotiations before the general election,"
another source added.
($1 = 3.7623 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz, Adrian
Krajewski and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Keith Weir)