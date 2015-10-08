(Adds comments, market reaction)

WARSAW Oct 8 Polish insurer PZU suspended talks with General Electric (GE) over the purchase of GE's Polish unit Bank BPH, PZU said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"I can currently confirm that we are not in talks over the bank's takeover," PZU spokesman Michal Witkowski said in an emailed response, after sources told Reuters the sides had suspended negotiations.

Shares in state-run PZU, central Europe's largest insurer, jumped 1.4-percent on the Reuters report.

BPH which has a market valuation of 3.1 billion zlotys ($824 million) is Poland's 11th largest lender by assets. It has a troublesome 12 billion zloty Swiss-franc denominated mortgage portfolio -- more than half of its overall loan portfolio.

Poland's banking sector has been undergoing vast consolidation with Spain's Banco Santander and France's BNP Paribas growing their share of the market. PZU is trying to forge a top five Polish bank through Alior Bank , which it already controls.

After talks with Raiffeisen Bank Invernational over the sale of its Polish unit were put on hold, BPH remained one of PZU's last routes to expansion in the banking sector.

But Poland's banking sector, one of the healthiest and most profitable in Europe, now faces lower profits due to an expected banking tax, record low interest rates and increased fees for a bank guarantee fund.

Local politicians also plan to convert households' Swiss franc-denominated loans into zlotys partly at banks' expense - a move that could cost lenders additional billions of zlotys.

According to Reuters sources, PZU and GE may yet return to the table. But not before a general election planned for October 25, which is set to change Poland's political landscape.

"With so many 'unknowns' there was no great scope for middle ground in negotiations," one of Reuters banking sector sources said.

"I would not cross this one out, but there's no chance to finalize these negotiations before the general election," another source added. ($1 = 3.7623 zlotys)