BRIEF-Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY
* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.
WARSAW May 29 Shares in Polish jewellery maker Briju rose 7 percent in early trade on their first day on the main market of the Warsaw bourse.
The company has hitherto been listed on the small-capitalisation New Connect market of the Warsaw bourse. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear.
ATHENS, April 19 Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday passenger traffic grew 5 percent in the first quarter, with load factors improving to historically high levels for the winter season.