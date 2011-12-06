WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's draft budget for 2012 assumes revenue from dividends of 8.2 billion zlotys ($2.48 billion) versus 5.1 billion zlotys obtained from dividends by the state so far this year, Wyborcza daily reported on Tuesday quoting the document.

The 2012 draft also sees total budget revenue at 293.8 billion zlotys and expenditure at 328.8 billion zlotys, the daily added. ($1 = 3.3006 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Richard Borsuk)