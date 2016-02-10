* Disagreement over tax comes amid other disputes

* Gov't needs more revenues for social spending plans

* Finance minister discussing new tax with retailers (Adds more details, background, EC reaction)

WARSAW, Feb 10 The European Commission has sharply criticised Poland's plans for a progressive retail tax, the Polish finance minister said on Wednesday, adding to strains between Brussels and the new eurosceptic government in Warsaw.

The EU's executive arm has already launched an inquiry into whether the government has undermined democratic principles with changes affecting public media and the constitutional court. The government says it has a democratic mandate for the reforms.

"A few days ago we received a letter from the European Commission in which the Commission in the simplest of terms attacks the concept of progressive rates (of the planned Polish retail tax)," Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told reporters.

"We do not agree with this," he added.

A Commission spokesman confirmed the executive had been in contact with the Polish authorities on the retail tax issue. It was not immediately clear what the Commission's objections to the plan were.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) won last October's election on pledges to boost state control of the economy and to raise welfare spending. The planned retail tax, along with a new tax on the mostly foreign-owned banking sector, is aimed at helping to finance its social spending plans.

The retail tax, which will target all companies with monthly sales of more than 1.5 million zlotys ($381,000), is expected to rake in about 2 billion zlotys in revenues this year and a delay in its introduction could weigh on Poland's fiscal outlook.

The Finance Ministry plan envisages a rate of 0.7 percent of sales per month for small shops, 1.3 percent for larger retail outlets and 1.9 percent imposed on weekend and holiday sales.

Among companies expected to be most affected is Poland's leading retail chain Biedronka, owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins, which had sales of 36 billion zlotys in 2014. Its annual retail tax is seen at 500 million zlotys.

German supermarket chain Lidl, Britain's Tesco and France's Carrefour each earn about a third of Biedronka's annual revenue and are seen contributing accordingly to the state budget.

The new tax, initially flagged as affecting only supermarkets, will also hit Poland's largest clothing retailers LPP and CCC and the country's No.1 online transaction platform Allegro, owned by South African Naspers .

The law has also drawn criticism from small shops which say it would damage their future prospects.

Szalamacha and other ministers met retail sector representatives on Wednesday to discuss potential amendments to the bill.

Szalamacha said he was ready to discuss, among other things, what he described as the most controversial issue - taxation of some small, independently-owned shops that operate under a well-known franchise brand. ($1 = 3.9307 zlotys) (Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Gareth Jones)