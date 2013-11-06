WARSAW Nov 6 Builder Budimex, the Polish arm of Spain's Ferrovial, will sell one of its companies to private equity firm Equity Investors for 238.6 million zlotys ($77.37 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Budimex is Poland's largest construction company listed on the Warsaw bourse.

"The sale of Budimex Danwood will have a one-off, significant and positive impact on Budimex results in 2013," Budimex chief executive Dariusz Blocher was quoted as saying in the statement.

