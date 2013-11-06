WARSAW Nov 6 Builder Budimex, the
Polish arm of Spain's Ferrovial, will sell one of its
companies to private equity firm Equity Investors for 238.6
million zlotys ($77.37 million), it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Budimex is Poland's largest construction company listed on
the Warsaw bourse.
"The sale of Budimex Danwood will have a one-off,
significant and positive impact on Budimex results in 2013,"
Budimex chief executive Dariusz Blocher was quoted as saying in
the statement.
($1 = 3.0837 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by David Evans)