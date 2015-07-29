WRAPUP 5-China urges all sides in N.Korea standoff to 'stop irritating' one another
WARSAW, July 29 Budimex, Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, reported on Wednesday a 23 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, beating analysts' expectations.
Budimex's net profit came in at 107 million zlotys ($28.66 million) compared with the 97 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll of analysts.
The company didn't give a reason for the growth. It will hold a news conference at 930 local time (0730 GMT).
Budimex said its backlog at the end of June amounted to 7 billion zlotys.
Shares in Budimex, which has benefited from Poland's massive road building programme and rapid economic growth, have risen almost 26 percent this year, compared with a less than 1 percent increase in the broad Warsaw bourse index WIG.
($1 = 3.7329 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)
