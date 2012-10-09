WARSAW Oct 9 Wieslaw Rozacki, chief executive
of troubled Polish builder PBG, on Tuesday signalled a
big tie-up in the local construction sector could be a way to
save his company.
"We are right now talking about several vital entities for
the Polish economy," the CEO told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna,
without going into much detail.
Rozacki added that state development agency ARP should be
involved in the project, but declined to comment if it would
also include PBG's beleaguered rival Polimex, in which
ARP is to buy a stake of up to 33 percent.
Earlier this year, sources told Reuters PBG and Polimex,
which run similar construction portfolios, might eventually
merge to avoid bankruptcy.
PBG has been in bankruptcy protection since June, while
Polimex is struggling to keep afloat with plans to spin off
non-core units and secure a debt restructuring deal, as well as
shareholder acceptance for a share issue.
