WARSAW, July 11 Poland's Finance Minster Jacek Rostowski said on Wednesday he was against providing the troubled construction sector with state aid, contrasting other government members and curbing the share rise among Warsaw-listed builders.

When asked whether builders should receive state help, Rostowski told reporters: "No. We have a free-market economy, in which companies fare well. This is how we've been building our national wealth over the past 20 years."

Earlier on Wednesday, Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak proposed Poland could buy new bonds issued by companies, while Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski mulled cash injections or asset buy-outs. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; writing by Adrian Krajewski)