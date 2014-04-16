* Business sentiment index falls slightly

* Firms cite worries over Ukraine-Russia crisis

* Textile, pharma, food producers among most exposed

WARSAW, April 16 Poland's business sentiment weakened in the first quarter of the year, a central bank poll showed on Wednesday, as companies worried about the turmoil in Ukraine.

The central bank said its current business conditions index fell to 46.6 points in the first quarter of 2014, down from 49.1 a quarter earlier. The index peaked at about 70 during the boom year of 2007 and fell to 37 points in 2009, when the global financial crisis hit hardest.

Textile producers were most worried about the affect of Ukraine, the bank said. Some 23 percent of the respondents from the industry cited the troubles there as an obstacle to growth.

Shares in Poland's largest clothing company, LPP, owner of the Reserved brand, fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday after Reuters reported that it planned to cut investment in Russia, one of its key markets.

The poll also showed that pharmaceutical companies, producers of food, electrical equipment and electronic and optical equipment were among the industries that considered themselves most exposed to the Ukraine crisis.

The central bank's index reflecting business conditions companies expected in the coming quarter fell 4.6 points, returning to its long-term average.

But their expectations for the next two quarters improved along with planned investments and output, the central bank said. That was in line with expectations for a gradual economic revival in Poland, the bank said.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Polish economy, the largest in central and eastern Europe, to grow by 3.2 percent this year compared with 1.6 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Larry King)