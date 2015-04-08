BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
WARSAW, April 8 Polish Banco Santander unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, backed out on Wednesday from its earlier plan to pay a dividend from last year's profit.
The lender, Poland's third largest bank, had planned to hand out 9.6 zlotys per share, or a total of 952.6 million zlotys ($257.3 million).
The Polish regulator has urged banks to put the payouts on hold until it sets additional capital measures to counteract the sector's exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk. ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.