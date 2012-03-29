* EBRD to invest PLN 332 mln in Santander's Polish unit BZ
WBK
* To buy 1.56 mln new BZ WBK shares in private placement
* Part of tie-up between BZ WBK and rival Kredyt Bank
(Adds more detail, BZ WBK CEO comment)
WARSAW, March 29 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest 332
million zlotys ($106 million) in the Polish unit of Banco
Santander as part of the unit's tie-up with smaller
rival Kredyt Bank.
The EBRD will buy 1.56 million shares in the unit, Bank
Zachodni WBK, for 212.6 zlotys each, or 8.5 percent
below BZ WBK's closing price on Thursday. The shares will be
issued in a private placement, raising BZ WBK's capital by 2.14
percent.
Last month, Spain's Santander said it was doubling its bet
on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank - a unit of Belgian lender
KBC - and adding it to BZ WBK to create a business
worth about 5 billion euros.
The move confirms an earlier Reuters report that the EBRD
would take part in the deal, which is to help Santander - the
euro zone's largest lender - form Poland's No.3 player with 900
branches and 3.5 million clients.
"EBRD will give strategic back-up in the process of merging
BZ WBK and Kredyt Bank," BZ WBK chief executive Mateusz
Morawiecki said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1320 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Adrian Krajewski; Editing
by Mark Potter)