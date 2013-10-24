BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
WARSAW Oct 24 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK sees its 2014 net profit slightly higher on annual basis, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
"This will be a positive year for us. I expect slightly better results in 2014," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.
Earlier this year Morawiecki said he expected Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit od Spain's Banco Santander, to report net profit growth in 2013 too. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )