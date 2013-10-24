WARSAW Oct 24 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK sees its 2014 net profit slightly higher on annual basis, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

"This will be a positive year for us. I expect slightly better results in 2014," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.

Earlier this year Morawiecki said he expected Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit od Spain's Banco Santander, to report net profit growth in 2013 too. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)