WARSAW Feb 27 BZ WBK, a Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander, plans its dividend payout this year at over 1 billion zlotys ($328 million), or 10.7 zlotys per share, the lender said on Thursday.

A year earlier the bank paid out a dividend of 7.6 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0499 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)