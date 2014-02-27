BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
WARSAW Feb 27 BZ WBK, a Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander, plans its dividend payout this year at over 1 billion zlotys ($328 million), or 10.7 zlotys per share, the lender said on Thursday.
A year earlier the bank paid out a dividend of 7.6 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.0499 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna