WARSAW Apr 29 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 20-percent rise in its first quarter profit, helped by a higher net interest income and fees, it said on Tuesday.

The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit rose to 450 million zlotys ($148.1 million) year-on-year, above the 425 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0391 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)