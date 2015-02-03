BRIEF-China Development Bank Financial Leasing enters into finance lease agreement
WARSAW Feb 2 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , on Tuesday reported a 32-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit due to risk costs related to its merger with smaller peer Santander Consumer Bank.
The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 445 million zlotys ($120.45 million) year-on-year, less than the 437 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
BZ WBK also said its full-year net profit amounted to 1.9 billion zlotys, in line with analysts forecasts. ($1 = 3.6945 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
LONDON, May 11 A former London oil and gas trader has been ordered to pay his estranged British wife 453 million pounds ($583 million)- 41.5 percent of his wealth - in one of the biggest divorce settlements in English legal history.