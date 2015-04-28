WARSAW, April 28 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK
, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander ,
on Tuesday reported a 130-percent year-on-year rise in its
first-quarter net profit due to one-off transaction that boosted
its results.
The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its
net profit rose to 1.036 billion zlotys ($282.8 million), more
than the 954 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
BZ WBK's profits got a boost from its insurance business
sale. Additionally, it improved results on the net interest
income and fees and commissions levels thanks to the merger with
its smaller sister company Santander Consumer Bank.
BZ WBK is the second Polish bank in a row that presented
results better than expected after BCP's Polish arm
Bank Millennium.
($1 = 3.6630 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)