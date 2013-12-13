WARSAW Dec 13 Shares in Polish real estate
company Capital Park fell sharply after the firm's
debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Friday.
The shares dropped 2.3 percent shortly after trading started
and they were down nearly 11 percent by 0914 GMT.
Capital Park is the 21st company to list on the Warsaw
bourse this year as Poland's buoyant economy and low interest
rates have boosted investors' appetite for new listings.
But unlike the rail freight company PKP Cargo or
train maker Newag, the debut of Capital Park and also
Energa earlier this week have fallen flat as the
market turned bearish.
Investors have become more cautious in anticipation of a
scaling back of economic stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The company had set the price for its stock market listing
at 6.5 zlotys per share last month.
Capital Park planned to use the 136 million zlotys ($45
million) from the share sale for its commercial and housing
projects in Warsaw.
Another factor affecting share listings in Warsaw is the
overhaul of Poland's pension fund system, which will require
private pensions funds, key players on the Warsaw bourse, to
transfer half of their assets to the state.
($1 = 3.0413 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)