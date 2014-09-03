* Sales up 6.5 pct y-o-y in August after 5.9 pct July rise
* Up 14.8 pct year-to-date - research firm Samar
* Samar says improvement likely to continue in H2
WARSAW, Aug 5 Polish new car registrations rose
for the second consecutive month in August, with the improving
demand for vehicles continuing to be a bright spot in an
otherwise weakening economy, an industry monitor said on
Wednesday.
Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market
data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered
in August rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23,348, after a
5.9-percent increase in July in annual terms.
August was the fifteenth consecutive month when new car
sales rose in annual terms.
Poland's economy is expected to continue to slow down, with
the August PMI index showing contraction in the manufacturing
sector for the second consecutive month.
Samar said the rise in sales in August made it likely that
second-half sales will show a further increase as the fourth
quarter has traditionally been a period of higher car sales in
Poland.
The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen
and its subsidiary Skoda, along with
Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford.
(Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Michael Urquhart)