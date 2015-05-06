* Sales rise after 2 months of yr/yr declines
* Year-ago results hit by then-new tax regulations -research
firm
WARSAW May 6 Polish new car sales rose year on
year in April, an industry monitor said on Wednesday, as car
dealers improved on results for the same period last year that
were hit by then-new tax regulations.
Passenger car and small truck sales rose by nearly 4 percent
in April year on year though fell by more than 15 percent month
on month, the Samar research institute said.
The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen
and its subsidiary Skoda, along with
Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)