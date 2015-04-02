WARSAW, April 2 Poland's central bank governor
has criticised a regulator's proposal to allow holders of
mortgages denominated in Swiss francs to convert the debt at the
historical exchange rate saying it would be "fatal" for lenders.
"I think this proposal would be fatal for banks. In any case
difficult to accept. For us it would mean getting rid of almost
half the currency reserves," Marek Belka told Rzeczpospolita
daily in an interview published on Thursday.
He also said that Poland should not help banks with
government money to deal with the burdens of more than 550,000
Poles who incurred Swiss franc debts that have soared as the
currency nearly doubled almost doubled in value.
