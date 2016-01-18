WARSAW Jan 18 The last quarter of 2015 brought
a clear weakening of optimism among Polish firms, which could
herald lower investment activity, Poland's central bank said on
Monday.
The central bank said that uncertainty over the new
government's fiscal policy had had a negative impact on
entrepreneurs' investment plans.
The conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party
won a parliamentary election in October, promising more welfare
and widely-shared prosperity.
"The new investment will be much less than in previous
quarters," the bank said.
According to the central bank's survey, local companies'
sentiment was a touch weaker in the last three months of the
year versus the previous quarter in the face of the possible tax
rises, especially in the trade sector.
The PiS government has announced plans for a new bank asset
tax and supermarket tax as well as measures to improve tax
collection. The bank tax will be implemented from Feb. 1.
Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit
rating a notch on Friday, saying the new government has weakened
the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall
further.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)