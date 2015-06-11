WARSAW, June 11 Poland's central bank said on Thursday governor Marek Belka is not going to resign in the wake of the resignation of several senior government figures over an eavesdropping scandal in which Belka also featured.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz announced the departure of three ministers, the speaker of parliament and three deputy ministers, saying she wanted to regain voters' trust that was lost after the release of secret recordings of officials in Warsaw restaurants.

In the tapes, which emerged last year, senior officials were heard cracking off-colour jokes, ordering expensive bottles of wine, and making indiscreet and sometimes profane comments about colleagues and foreign leaders.

Belka was one of those whose conversations were bugged. He said at the time the tapes were leaked he had done nothing wrong and had no intention of stepping down.

"The National Bank of Poland is an institution that is independent of political influences. Our statements saying that the governor is not going to resign published recently are still valid," the bank's communication head, Marcin Kaszuba, said on Thursday.

"The (central bank governor's) term ends in June 2016 and nothing changes here," he said.

Several currency dealers said there was market speculation on Thursday that Belka may consider resigning after other people who had been secretly recorded quit their posts. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)