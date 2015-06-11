WARSAW, June 11 Poland's central bank said on
Thursday governor Marek Belka is not going to resign in the wake
of the resignation of several senior government figures over an
eavesdropping scandal in which Belka also featured.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz announced the
departure of three ministers, the speaker of parliament and
three deputy ministers, saying she wanted to regain voters'
trust that was lost after the release of secret recordings of
officials in Warsaw restaurants.
In the tapes, which emerged last year, senior officials were
heard cracking off-colour jokes, ordering expensive bottles of
wine, and making indiscreet and sometimes profane comments about
colleagues and foreign leaders.
Belka was one of those whose conversations were bugged. He
said at the time the tapes were leaked he had done nothing wrong
and had no intention of stepping down.
"The National Bank of Poland is an institution that is
independent of political influences. Our statements saying that
the governor is not going to resign published recently are still
valid," the bank's communication head, Marcin Kaszuba, said on
Thursday.
"The (central bank governor's) term ends in June 2016 and
nothing changes here," he said.
Several currency dealers said there was market speculation
on Thursday that Belka may consider resigning after other people
who had been secretly recorded quit their posts.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)