WARSAW, June 2 Main shareholder and founder at
Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC found buyers for a
7.8-percent stake in the company at around 170 zlotys ($45.19)
per share, market sources said on Tuesday.
Dariusz Milek, 5th richest Pole, launched a sale of up to
3.01 million shares of CCC, worth $1.91 billion as a whole, with
book building ending at 0800 GMT.
Before the transaction Milek had 35 percent of the company
he had created from scratch. He offered the 7.8 percent package
at a discount to the Monday market price, which by 0749 GMT
stood at 170.65 zlotys per share, 8.8 percent lower on the day.
($1 = 3.7621 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by
Adrian Krajewski and Christian Lowe)