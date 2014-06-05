BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - To reduce about 1,200 job reductions beginning in second half of 2017
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
WARSAW, June 5 Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC plans to issue bonds worth about 100 million zlotys ($32.92 million) in the coming days, the company's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nowjalis said on Thursday.
"The response (from investors) has been very positive," Nowjalis told Reuters, adding that the proceeds from the issue will be spent on developing the firm's network of retail outlets. ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Michal Janusz and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* COO on conf call- saw improved Q1 performance in China, in part driven by a strong chinese new year campaign; India performance improved
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest customer, Anthem Inc.