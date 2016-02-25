WARSAW Feb 25 Poland's biggest shoe retailer CCC on Thursday posted a 66-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, as a strong dollar ate into margins and tax gains boosted its results a year earlier.

CCC said that its net profit fell in the last quarter of 2015 to 105 million zlotys ($26.51 million), while analysts had expected a profit of 94 million zlotys in the period. ($1 = 3.9607 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)