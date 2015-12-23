(Adds quotes, details)

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW Dec 23 A candidate of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the central bank's rate-setting panel said on Wednesday it is safer for now not to implement a programme of cheap loans similar to the European Central Bank's.

Representatives of PiS have called for a cheap loans programme from the central bank to boost economic growth. The calls have sent the zloty to an 11-month low against the euro earlier this year.

Asked about the potential for such a programme, similar to the ECB's LTRO scheme, Grazyna Ancyparowicz said: "For now it is safer to limit ourselves to programmes that have been tested."

"Let us wait to see what the first year of reforms announced by the government of (Prime Minister) Beata Szydlo brings," she told Reuters.

Ancyparowicz said she could back an implementation of such programmes afterwards if the Polish zloty "becomes as strong as the euro or the British pound", without elaborating.

Ancyparowicz also said a banking tax, currently being debated by the PiS-controlled parliament, may lead to a lower availability of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.

PiS, which called for monetary easing, and party ally President Andrzej Duda will replace eight of the 10 members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council by the end of the first quarter of 2016.

A Reuters poll of 21 economists conducted at the end of November suggested the central bank could cut the rate in the first quarter to as low as 1.25 percent from 1.5 percent currently.

Ancyparowicz said earlier in December that a rate cut would not remove the main barriers to achieving a higher economic growth rate.

Asked about growth prospects, Ancyparowicz said 2016 growth would likely remain at the level from 2015 or be slightly higher. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)