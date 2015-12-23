(Adds quotes, details)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW Dec 23 A candidate of Poland's ruling
Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the central bank's
rate-setting panel said on Wednesday it is safer for now not to
implement a programme of cheap loans similar to the European
Central Bank's.
Representatives of PiS have called for a cheap loans
programme from the central bank to boost economic growth. The
calls have sent the zloty to an 11-month low against
the euro earlier this year.
Asked about the potential for such a programme, similar to
the ECB's LTRO scheme, Grazyna Ancyparowicz said: "For now it is
safer to limit ourselves to programmes that have been tested."
"Let us wait to see what the first year of reforms announced
by the government of (Prime Minister) Beata Szydlo brings," she
told Reuters.
Ancyparowicz said she could back an implementation of such
programmes afterwards if the Polish zloty "becomes as
strong as the euro or the British pound", without elaborating.
Ancyparowicz also said a banking tax, currently being
debated by the PiS-controlled parliament, may lead to a lower
availability of credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.
PiS, which called for monetary easing, and party ally
President Andrzej Duda will replace eight of the 10 members of
the central bank's Monetary Policy Council by the end of the
first quarter of 2016.
A Reuters poll of 21 economists conducted at the end of
November suggested the central bank could cut the rate in the
first quarter to as low as 1.25 percent from 1.5 percent
currently.
Ancyparowicz said earlier in December that a rate cut would
not remove the main barriers to achieving a higher economic
growth rate.
Asked about growth prospects, Ancyparowicz said 2016 growth
would likely remain at the level from 2015 or be slightly
higher.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)