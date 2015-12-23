WARSAW Dec 23 A candidate of the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) party to the central bank's rate-setting panel
said on Wednesday it is safer for now not to implement in Poland
programmes of cheap loans from the central bank similar to
European Central Bank's LTRO.
Grazyna Ancyparowicz also said that the banking tax,
currently debated by the PiS -controlled parliament, may lead to
a lower availability of credit for small and medium-sized
enterprises.
Asked about the potential for a programme of cheap loans
similar to LTRO in Poland, Ancyparowicz said: "For now it is
safer to limit ourselves to programmers that have been tested.
Let us wait to see what the first year of reforms announced by
the government of (Prime Minister) Beata Szydlo brings."
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)