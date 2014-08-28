* Governor Belka says Ukraine crisis to reduce GDP growth
* Fall in CPI requires revision of c.bank forecasts
* C.bank expected to vote on rate cut on Sept.3
By Georgina Prodhan and Shadia Nasralla
ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 Poland is more
concerned about the potential for the zloty to
strengthen than to weaken, central bank Governor Marek Belka
said on Thursday, adding the fall in consumer prices required a
revision of the bank's inflation forecasts.
Belka's comments contrasted with the last ones he made in
July, when he said that achieving sustainable growth required
real interest rates to be kept at a relatively high level when
inflation is very low.
"One thing that we are afraid of in Poland is that when the
situation in Ukraine and Russia stabilises, one way or another,
there will be a strong push for the zloty to appreciate," Belka
said at the European Forum Alpbach in Austria.
"This is more our concern than depreciation," Belka said.
The central bank's 10-member Monetary Policy Council is
deeply divided on the need to cut rates. It is widely expected
to vote on whether to cut them at its Sept. 2-3 meeting and
Belka's vote could potentially sway the decision either way.
One policymaker, Andrzej Kazmierczak, said in August that
the bank needed to excercise extreme caution considering rate
cuts because it could hurt the zloty.
Belka's comments indicated he may not share such concerns.
A stronger zloty would make Polish exports less competitive,
which could have a negative impact on growth. Expansion in
Poland's economy, the largest in ex-communist central Europe,
slowed to 3.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.
Belka said the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine would likely
shave 0.2-0.3 percentage points off Polish growth.
Consumer prices fell in annual terms for the first time in
decades in July, raising expectations that the bank would cut
rates further from their current all-time low of 2.50 percent.
"Inflation at -0.2 percent begs for some reassessment of our
inflation projections," Belka said. "This is to a certain extent
linked to the crisis in Ukraine and Russia."
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)