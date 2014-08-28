ALPBACH, Austria Aug 28 Poland's central bank
Governor Marek Belka said on Thursday he was currently more
concerned about the potential for the zloty to
strengthen than to weaken.
"One thing that we are afraid (of) in Poland is that when
the situation in Ukraine and Russia stabilises, one way or
another, there will be a strong push for the zloty to
appreciate," Belka said at the European Forum Alpbach in
Austria.
"This is more our concern than depreciation," Belka said.
Poland's central bank is widely expected to discuss cutting
rates at its Sept. 2-3 meeting. One policymaker, Andrzej
Kazmierczak, has said that concerns about the zloty might
prevent the bank from cutting rates.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by
Marcin Goettig)